U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today the Department of Transportation will award $3,173,291 to Kentucky communities to help them develop comprehensive road safety action plans.
Senator McConnell helped secure this funding by supporting the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which established the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program that funds today’s award.
Senator McConnell led the IIJA to Senate passage two years ago and the President signed the bill into law. That legislation will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports, broadband, and more.
"This is welcome news for Kentucky, as the Commonwealth continues to benefit from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” said Senator McConnell. “
“This competitive federal grant program is providing critical funding for transportation priorities in communities all across our state. This funding will support improvements for our roads while simultaneously creating jobs and providing a boost to Kentucky’s economy.”
The following communities will receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program:
Ky River Area Development District; $208,265. Barren River Area Development District ; $283,867. City of Ashland; $160,000. City of Corbin; $166, 667. City of Danville; $160,000. City of Elizabethtown; $200,000. Gateway Area Dev. Dist.; $299,614. Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency; $600,000. Lake Cumberland Area Dev. Dist.; $237,107. Lincoln Trail Area Dev. Dist.; $205,779. North KY Area Dev. Dist.; $183,238. Pennyrile Area Dev. Dist.; $268,754. Purchase Area Dev. Dist.; $200,000.
