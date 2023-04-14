LCHS student Weslyn McIntosh was recently awarded a Hagan Scholarship to attend Lincoln Memorial University. The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help students graduate college debt-free. The scholarship provides up to $7,500 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters and provides recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts and study abroad.
Hagan Scholars graduating college while in the Hagan Scholarship Program can apply for a Hagan Graduate Scholarship, good for up to four additional semesters in college. Hagan Scholars have attended over 400 colleges and universities located in 48 states.
