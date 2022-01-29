CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (01/18/2022)-- The academic honors' Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following student/s from Lee Co. KY has been named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Fall 2021: Jonathen McIntosh, from Beatyville, KY.
The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2021 academic honors' list includes a total of 854 students, with 386 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 468 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including doctoral, masters, bachelors, associate and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
