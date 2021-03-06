Measure Expanding Definition of Mental Health Professional Passes House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 1, 2021) – The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a measure today that would expand the list of those classified as a qualified mental health professional for the purpose of child welfare. According to Representative Bill Wesley, the sponsor of HB 448, the measure would allow private agencies or companies to qualify, therefore expanding access to care and allowing more mental health professionals to participate in child welfare hearings.
“This small change will update the current definition of a qualified mental health professional to mirror the definition found in our state’s juvenile code,” Wesley said “This is necessary because there are times when therapists and counselors are asked to give testimony in court, and they are not able to because of how the court interprets the definition of a qualified mental health professional. Furthermore, it is important we continue to increase access to mental health services and this bill aides in that effort.”
Wesley, an outspoken advocate for Kentucky children, is in his first term in the House and has already made a name for himself as an active, engaged member of the General Assembly.
“I promised I would get to work immediately and I intend to keep my word,” Wesley added. “Our state faces a great number of challenges, but we are blessed with many opportunities. I want to make sure that we’re prepared to meet each one.”
The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration. To view the measure, visit legislature.ky.gov.
