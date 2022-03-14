Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women — more than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and is responsible for 87% of lung cancer deaths.
Recently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that coverage eligibility for lung cancer screening with low dose computed tomography (LDCT) to improve health outcomes for people with lung cancer. The goal of this screening is early detection of non-small cell lung cancer. Screening is recommended for people who are at high-risk for lung cancer and covered by most insurances and Medicare (at no cost) if you meet the requirements (Age, no symptoms of lung cancer, smoking history, current smoker or quit within the last 15 years, and no previous chest scans within the last 12 months).
Eligibility has been expanded to include starting age for screening from 55 to 50 years and reducing the tobacco smoking history from at least 30 packs per year to at least 20 packs per year.
Mercy Health- Marcum and Wallace Hospital is a designated CT Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology and offers low-dose CT lung screening to individuals who are at high-risk for lung cancer. Images are interpretated by a radiologist with expertise in chest imaging. “Early detection is key to increasing the survival rates for lung cancer,” says Heather Price, APRN, Mercy Health- Lee County Primary Care. “By increasing our screening in the high risk population it can drastically improve survival rates. This change in eligibility for CT Lung Cancer screenings allows us to improve the overall care we provide for our community.”
