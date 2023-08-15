Mercy Health /Marcum and Wallace Hospital Achieves Highest Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

 Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital is proud to announce that its commitment to excellence has been officially recognized and celebrated with the prestigious 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2023 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

     This remarkable achievement places Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital among the top facilities in the nation, solidifying their reputation as a beacon of outstanding healthcare. Trena Lynn Stocker, the President of Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital, expressed immense pride in this accomplishment. She stated, "The 5-star rating is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing our patients the highest quality of care. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and compassion of our exceptional physicians, nurses, and staff."

Recommended for you