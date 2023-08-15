Mercy Health /Marcum and Wallace Hospital Achieves Highest Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital is proud to announce that its commitment to excellence has been officially recognized and celebrated with the prestigious 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2023 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
This remarkable achievement places Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital among the top facilities in the nation, solidifying their reputation as a beacon of outstanding healthcare. Trena Lynn Stocker, the President of Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital, expressed immense pride in this accomplishment. She stated, "The 5-star rating is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing our patients the highest quality of care. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and compassion of our exceptional physicians, nurses, and staff."
Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital's commitment to excellence extends beyond this remarkable rating. The hospital remains the preferred choice for healthcare in Irvine, offering a wide range of exceptional services, including cutting-edge surgical procedures, advanced medical treatments, and top-notch emergency care.
The Overall Hospital Quality Star ratings, published by CMS, serve as a valuable tool for patients seeking the best healthcare options. These ratings evaluate safety, quality, and patient experience, providing a comprehensive hospital performance assessment. With over 4,500 hospitals nationwide considered and only 480 receiving the recognition, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital's 5-star rating showcases its untiring dedication to delivering exceptional care.
Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital remains committed to providing outstanding healthcare to the Irvine community and beyond. This prestigious 5-star rating is a testament to its ongoing pursuit of excellence and steadfast commitment to its patients’ well-being.
