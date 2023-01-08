On behalf of the Health Resources Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP), the National Rural Health Resource Center (The Center) is excited to announce that Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital of Irvine, KY has been selected to participate in the Rural Healthcare Provider Transition Project.
RHPTP is designed to help strengthen the foundations of small rural hospitals and certified rural health clinics (RHCs) in the key elements of value-based care including but not limited to efficiency, quality, patient experience, and safety of care. The goal is to guide small rural hospitals and certified RHCs to prepare for and position their organizations to be effective participants in a health system focused on value. Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital will receive technical assistance through focused and comprehensive consultations with nationally recognized consultants. Six hospitals and/or RHCs were selected to participate in the 2022-2023 RHPTP cohort. The selection process is competitive. The top six applicants that meet eligibility criteria and organizational readiness, and demonstrate that they are willing and able to complete participation requirements are chosen.
