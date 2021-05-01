Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital has made a significant investment in the health of the community with the opening of a Chronic Disease Management Clinic (CDM) Clinic. The CDM Clinic seeks to empower, educate and treat patients of all ages with chronic health conditions including: Hepatitis C, diabetes, COPD, congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
According to the CDC, a chronic disease is defined as conditions that last one year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit daily activities of living or both.
The CDM Clinic will have a nurse practitioner, Keith Everitt, APRN, and pharmacist, Trevor Freeman, PharmD, available to assist patients in reaching their goals. Examples of education provided include: controlling blood sugar, learning how to properly use an inhaler and taking medication at the appropriate time and with or without food.
Patients of the CDM Clinic will also have access to hospital services such as a Certified Diabetes Educator and Physical Therapist.
Any patient can access the CDM Clinic. The clinical team will work with the patient’s primary care provider in a team approach to healthcare. Patients will still see their primary care provider regularly, while also benefiting from the education provided by the CDM Clinic.
“Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of death in the United States; but with education and medication management, it can become easier to achieve health goals,” said Marcum and Wallace Hospital President Trena Stocker. “Improving the health and well-being of our community is at the center of the hospital’s mission. This clinic extends our capabilities to meet patients where they are in their disease management journey.”
The CDM Clinic is in Specialty Clinic 2 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital. To schedule an appointment, speak with your primary care provider for a referral or call 606-726-8217.
The CDM Clinic was made possible through a grant from the Health Resources Services Administration Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Small Health Care Provider Quality Improvement grant. The CDM Clinic is a project of Project HOME. Project HOME Network is a rural healthcare network based at Marcum and Wallace Hospital and fosters collaboration about the 19-member agencies. Founded in 2009, the Network’s mission is to increase access to healthcare particularly for those that are underserved within a three county (Estill, Lee and Powell) service area.
