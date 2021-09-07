Since 1980, Congressman Rogers has been elected to 21 consecutive terms representing the people of Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, currently encompassing 30 counties in southern and eastern Ky. Listed are some of Rogers’ notable achievements:
The Historian of the U.S. House of Representatives confirmed that on September 2, 2021, Congressman Rogers will have served 14,852 days in office, surpassing the late U.S. Rep. Bill Natcher, a Democrat from Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District in western Kentucky. Congressman Natcher served 14,851 days in office from his special election on August 1, 1953 until his death on March 29,1994.
A STALWART CHAMPION ON CAPITOL HILL REINED IN GOVERNMENT SPENDING • Rogers was elected by his House colleagues as Chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee from 2011 to 2016 and has served 40 years on the House Appropriations Committee. Chairman Rogers led the Congress to reduce discretionary spending by a historic amount, cutting $126 billion in discretionary spending. During his tenure, Chairman Rogers led the way for regular order, conducting 650 oversight hearings and considering more than 2,000 amendments to appropriations bills on the floor.
RESPECTED BIPARTISAN LEADER
• Rogers is highly respected as a Member who successfully reaches across the aisle to author legislation and policies that benefit the American people.
As a result of his leadership, he has served on 8 different subcommittees, including leadership roles as Chairman or Ranking Member of three.
Rogers currently serves as a senior Member of the House Appropriations Committee where he has served 40 years, and he is Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.
CHAMPION FOR HOMELAND SECURITY
• In 2003, Rogers was tapped to lead the first Subcommittee on Homeland Security following the events of September 11, 2001.
Chairman Rogers helped form the Department of Homeland Security, bringing together 22 agencies under one umbrella to build a stronger national defense, protect against terrorist threats, improve federal responses to natural disasters, and strengthen border security.
CHAMPION OF THE WAR ON DRUGS
• Congressman Rogers was one of the first Members of Congress to take on Big Pharma. During a Congressional hearing in December 2001, Rogers questioned the first Purdue Pharma executive about the company’s marketing practices of Oxycontin.
Rogers later co-founded the Congressional Caucus on Prescription Drug Abuse and launched Operation UNITE to combat the opioid epidemic in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, and still leads life-saving efforts to address the ongoing national crisis.
AN ADVOCATE FOR VITAL PROGRAMS FOR KENTUCKY
• Protected and boosted funding for countless programs that support Kentucky’s Appalachian Region, like the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Rogers saved the ARC from being abolished in several presidential budget requests. Established the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Grant Program to help coal communities revitalize the local economy, securing $130 million for Kentucky since 2016.
A VISIONARY STATESMAN FOR KENTUCKY CHAMPION FOR JOB CREATION
• Congressman Rogers has worked hard to prepare the region for federal contract opportunities, including
construction of four federal penitentiaries, the Kentucky Consular Center and its immigration visa program, helping local manufacturers become certified for federal contract work, securing funding every year for workforce training programs and economic development funds.
• Rogers also launched the Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED) to help small businesses startup and expand, creating more than 10,000 jobs since 1986.
CHAMPION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS IN KENTUCKY’S APPALACHIAN REGION FLOOD CONTROL IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY
• Over the last 40 years, Congressman Rogers has secured nearly $800 million for flood control projects, including construction of flood walls and levees, carving tunnels through mountains, building bridges and re-rerouting the Cumberland River.
EXPANDING RURAL BROADBAND
• In 2015, Congressman Rogers and former Governor Steve Beshear launched KentuckyWired, the state’s largest public-private partnership to connect every county in the state with high-speed, high-capacity broadband.
The project will catapult Kentucky from ranking among the bottom in the nation for connectivity to one of the leading states.
EXPANDING TRANSPORTATION
• Congressman Rogers has championed major road expansions from the Mountain Parkway, to the Cumberland Gap Tunnels, to U.S. 421, to U.S. 461, to the Cumberland Parkway, Highway 80 and beyond.
40 years ago, only a handful of airports had been established across southern and eastern Kentucky and now, nearly every county in the region has access to a local or regional airport, providing vital economic development opportunities.
EXPANDING HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES • Congressman Rogers has helped secure critical funding to expand access to medical care and higher education in the mountains.
Rogers has brought together leaders of local hospitals and local colleges and universities to help address the shortage of healthcare professionals in southern and eastern Kentucky.
EXPANDING WATER AND WASTEWATER ACCESS
• According to the Kentucky Rural Water Association, approximately 94% of Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District now has access to clean water. Congressman Rogers established the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 531 Grant Program, setting aside federal funding exclusively for water and wastewater programs in southern and eastern Kentucky, adding to his tireless support of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s water and wastewater programs.
VISIONARY LEADER WITH SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION COMBATTING OPIOID OVERDOSE DEATHS
• Launched Operation UNITE in 2003 to address the region’s drug abuse crisis through a holistic effort, bringing together law enforcement, treatment, and education.
In 2012, Congressman Rogers inspired UNITE to lead the national discussion by launching the National Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit, which is now the nation’s largest gathering to address the nation’s opioid epidemic.
CLEANING UP THE ENVIRONMENT
• In 1997, Congressman Rogers and the late General James Bickford, former Secretary of the Kentucky Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Cabinet, launched Eastern Kentucky PRIDE- Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment.
Thanks to nearly half a million volunteers over the years, the region is cleaner than ever before with less litter, more environmental education, less streams contaminated by straight pipes, and fewer illegal dumpsites.
Approximately one million old tires and nearly 200,000 old appliances have been removed from our hillsides and streams.
PROMOTING TOURISM IN KENTUCKY’S APPALACHIAN REGION
• Congressman Rogers has worked tirelessly with local leaders to market the region as one of the most beautiful and adventurous parts of the country.
Most recently, he led the way for the Mill Springs Battlefield in Pulaski and Wayne Counties to become a National Monument in the National Park System.
He is also supporting efforts to have southern and eastern Kentucky designated as the Kentucky Wildlands National Heritage Area.
ADVANCING TECHNOLOGY AND EDUCATION IN THE REGION
• In 1996, The Center for Rural Development was established to advance technology in the region, open a venue for the arts, support public safety in rural areas, and train future leaders and expand educational opportunities through the Rogers Scholars Program. Since 1998, nearly 1,400 Rogers Scholars have been offered $11 million in scholarships from 19 colleges and universities.
PLANNING FOR A BETTER AND BRIGHTER FUTURE
• Most recently, Congressman Rogers and former Governor Steve Beshear (D-Ky) established SOAR – Shaping Our Appalachian Region to help “plan our work and work our plan” for a better and brighter future in Eastern Kentucky.
SOAR is leading the way for economic development, regional collaboration, and vision-casting for the next generation.
HEART OF SERVICE
• Congressman Rogers has established one of the most effective and efficient Congressional casework offices in the country, processing thousands of personal cases every year.
He has dedicated staff to help constituents with veterans’ benefits and recovering military records, social security disability, Medicare benefits, and cutting through the red tape with federal agencies when an individual needs assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.