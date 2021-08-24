Lisa Moore, a Beattyville City Council Woman, and a mother of two was named president of the Lee County Chapter of the Republican Women’s Club earlier this month. She said when she was growing up, her grandfarther, Herdis Burch told her she was born Republican. She said she didn’t even know there was another political party till she got older. So, since she was born Republican, according to her grandpa, she feels it is an honored to have been nominated by Barbara Begley to be the Club President. The next Republican Women’s Meeting is September 20, 2021 at the Lee County Library at 5pm.
