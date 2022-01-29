Mtn Parkway Baby Turns 21

On Friday January 28th, 2022 Sydney McMullen of Beattyville will celebrate her 21st birthday, marking twenty one years since she made her arrival into the world as the daughter of Sonya Lunceford and Jason McMullen on that day in 2001.
However, Sydney’s arrival was anything but ordinary as she was birthed in the back of her maternal grandmother Mary Lunceford’s Buick on the Mountain Parkway at Mile Marker fourteen in Powell County. It was there that her mother went into labor on the way to the Clark Regional Hospital and it was by her grandmother’s car phone that they dialed 911. The state trooper on the other end of the line assisted Sydney’s paternal grandmother Debbie McMullen who delivered Sydney into this world and still proudly owns the jacket they wrapped her in.
A 2001 Herald Leader clipping provided by Sydney reads as follows:
“Sydney Lynn Paige McMullen will certainly be able to say she is part of the cel phone generation. The baby girl was born on the Mountain Parkway in Powell Co yesterday morning with a KY state trooper giving assistance via car phone, when Sydney’s mother couldn’t get to the hospital in time. Sonya McMullen and her newborn daughter made it to Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester after a birth that beat anything in a computer store for speed.
Both were resting comfortably and in good condition last night. McMullen went into labor about 9am yesterday at her Beattyville home, family members said. Sonya and her husband Jason R McMullen, along with Sonya’s mother Mary Lunceford and Jason’s mother Debbie McMullen quickly piled into Lunceford’s Buick Skylark to drive the 40 miles to Clark Regional for the birth.
‘But about the time we got onto the Mountain Parkway, Sonya’s water broke’ said Debbie who was driving. ‘I told Mary, Were going to be delivering a baby right here and I just pulled the car over to the side of the road’.”
Now twenty one years later, Sydney, when not working, enjoys spending her time drawing tattoos, listening to music and tending to her six pet rabbits. Sydney stated that before the pandemic hit, she was planning to attend Bluegrass Community & Technical College to pursue a career in welding but when campuses shut down, that was put on hold. Sydney stated that a career in welding is still in her near future however, pursuing it through BCTC.
Not only will Sydney be celebrating a birthday on the 28th but so will her father Jason turning 41.
We wish Sydney and her dad both a happy birthday and encourage her to never stop making history!
