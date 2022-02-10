Becky Reese Mullins was appointed to serve as the Interim Executive Director for the new CASA of the Appalachian Mountains (CAM) program in August 2021.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained volunteers who give their time and experience to represent the best interests of children in dependency, neglect, and abuse court cases.
CASAs are recognized and regulated by Kentucky Statutes and engage in extensive screening and training requirements to effectively represent children.
Eastern Kentucky is currently underrepresented by CASA programs. With Kentucky ranking #1 in child abuse and neglect cases over the past three years, it is essential that children have an additional advocate in court and seek services to improve the child’s situation
The Kentucky CASA Network (KCN) has been working diligently to expand services provided by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Volunteers to eastern Kentucky. Becky has been working with KCN in this expansion in her roles as Steering Committee Member, Board Member, and in her current role as Interim Executive Director.
CASA of the Appalachian Mountains (CAM) is the 24th Local Program in Kentucky and will be training community volunteers to serve Perry, Leslie, Knott, and Leslie Counties. KCN is planning expansion into all 120 counties over the next few years if funding becomes available.
Becky and Andrea Bruns, KCN State Director, met with Senator Robert Stivers, Representatives Bill Wesley and Chris Fugate on February 2 in Frankfort about expansion plans.
In addition to work with CASA expansion, Becky has been selected to serve on the National Foster Parent Board of Directors (NFPA). The NFPA is a group of individuals with the mission to be a respected national voice for foster, kinship, and adoptive families through networking, education, and advocacy.
She has been active with the NFPA serving on the Strategic Planning Board Development, Governance, Public Policy, and Bylaws Committees. Becky recently was lead in drafting and distribution of the RFP for new consulting firms to lead the NFPA in its next Strategic Planning cycle and scheduling interviews.
Becky currently serves as the Membership Standing Committee Chair. She also has been serving as parliamentary advisor to the board. Becky was a presenter at the 2019 NFPA National Education Conference in Garden Grove, CA. In addition to working with the NFPA, Becky has been active with Kentucky’s state foster parent association, Fostering Futures-KFACA, for the past 20 years serving as President, Parliamentarian, Secretary, and Board Member.
