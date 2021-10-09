When I sat down with State Representative Bill Wesley back in May, he had just wrapped up his first session as a Freshman State Representative who is always on fire for his district. He was at no loss of words about all that he was hoping to accomplish and some things that he had already set into motion and also, accomplished.
He was and still is adamant to fulfill his campaign promises as he tackled unforeseen obstacles that has happened during his first year in office, like an ice storm, a historic flood, and a flash flood after that, all during a pandemic.
Now, in October, we sat down again to follow up with our last talk and to see what the former Marine hopes to fight on his second regular session that will be coming up in January, and has accomplished since we last spoke in May.
During Wesley’s term as a Freshman State Representative, he has already had 4 House Bills that he sponsored pass. There has only been 4 House Bills total done by the State Representatives of the 91st district since 2009.
The one House Bill that Wesley is most proud of is HB1 that included an amendment to protect churches. He helped in adding that amendment to the Bill. He, also, co-sponsored House Bill 95 which was for the elderly, making the cap for insulin $30.
His grandmother, a Diabetic, was his inspiration for that Bill. He passed out diabetic monitors in his district too in honor of his grandmother too. He went on to co-sponsor HB7 concerning recovery ready communities that helps with drug rehabilitation.
Now, he is working on Bill VR189 that concerns foster care, a Bill that will make Kentucky a sanctuary state for the 2nd Amendment, and a Bill to leave to a pastor’s discretion to close a church. He is also working on a Bill that he will submit on October 20th for dispatchers to receive insurance that deals with trauma. It will be entitled, “Frontliners”.
Wesley is working on road funding, including Highway 52 East and West, also, River Drive (Back Street). He is also working on road signage at the new Highway 30 concerning tourism in both Lee and Owsley Counties that will include Sag Hollow Golf Club, and hopefully signage at the Mountain Parkway too.
Another accomplishment that makes a smile come to Wesley’s face is when he recounts the time he was able to open the Legislative session in prayer on the House floor.
It is, also, a reminder that State Representative Bill Wesley wants to continue to instill integrity and continue to make a difference in his community, whether it be ice, floods, bad roads, bad water, etc., he will make sure that his district is NOT neglected.
