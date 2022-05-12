The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) has honored Kaye Wilson, Administrator of Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, Kentucky, with the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria.
This year, fifty-seven administrators in 17 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally. The leadership award was celebrated at ACHCA’s 55th Annual Convocation and Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 22.
Based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership excellence, this award recognizes the Administrator of record who provided such leadership for the entire 2021 calendar year. Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility (SNF) survey data, including the Health, Fire Safety, and Complaint Surveys and top quartile performance on designated Quality Measures.
The criteria also include at least a 70% or greater facility occupancy and a three-year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status. This prestigious award is made possible with the support of Inovalon.
Chris Riddle, Senior Director, Business Development, represented Inovalon during the awards luncheon. He commented, “It is truly an honor to support ACHCA as it pursues its mission of advancing excellence in post-acute and aging services leadership. This award program was developed to ensure we continually raise the bar for and recognize leadership excellence in the field, and Inovalon is proud to sponsor.”
“I have worked in long-term care for 30 years and the best rewards are the residents, families, and staff I get to associate with and take care of like they are my own family,” said honoree, Kaye Wilson. “Our facility is one that stands on togetherness, family, and dedicated, compassionate people. Getting this recognition from ACHCA is an absolute honor, but as any leader will tell you, you don’t get this kind of honor by doing it all yourself. There is a team of heroes and beloved residents here at Lee County Care and Rehab that is second to none, and who work together and support one another in the best and most challenging of times. They are the wind that keeps me flying, every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.