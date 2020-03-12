There were several familari faces approached the Council during the March City Council Meeting. One familiar face was Sandy Dunahoo, former Commissioner of the Dept of Local Development under the Bevin Administration, is now a representative for Nesbitt Engineering once again. She spoke to the Council concerning the I9 program and the open bids concerning that.
Another familiar face at the March meeting, was Letha Noble Hogan, a former teacher and the Executive Chair for the Democratic Party in Lee County. She is running for State Representative for the 91st District.
Next on the agenda, and another welcoming familiar face was Tracie Spencer of Teleworks, giving the Council an update on the last Teleworks Job Fair and the next virtual job fair that is coming up that will train 60-70 people.
The Council continued on with setting the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary City Resolution aside till next meeting due to several Council members being absent, discussing the budget, Police report, and Public Works report.
The Council ended the meeting by talking about the 150th Year Celebration for Lee County that will be happening throughout the year in partnership with the Downtown Business Alliance. They, also, spoke about Ride the River Dragon. It is a new winding scenic route that is 42 miles, which travels between Beattyville, Kentucky and the Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.
