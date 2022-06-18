Ms. Teresa Spicer of Jackson, Kentucky, has been appointed to serve as Region Director for Region 8 of the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women (KFRW). She is a retired educator and current club president of the Breathitt County GOP Ladies which received their charter from the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) in 2021.
Ms. Lisa Moore of Beattyville, Kentucky, has been appointed as Vice Director for Region 8 of the KFRW. Lisa is a business owner, current city council woman in Beattyville and president of the Lee County Republican Women’s Club, the home club of Kentucky’s only national president of the NFRW.
The KFRW is a grassroots political organization with hundreds of active members in local clubs across Kentucky, making it one of the largest and most influential women’s political organizations in the state. The members of the Federation are Republican Women who believe they have many opportunities to be effective in the political landscape across our great state by promoting Republican ideals and values.
Current President of the KFRW, Pam Roberts appointed Ms. Spicer and Ms. Moore to their positions. They will serve as members the Executive Committee and Board of Directors within the organization. They will assist in the formation of new clubs within their region which includes fourteen counties in the eastern party of Kentucky. Both will attend club meetings, along with other events, within her region and participate in all KFRW events.
“We are excited and look forward to working with each of these women as region office holders of the KFRW,” President Roberts said. “They know their region, have served their communities in many ways and will be an asset to the success of our organization,” continued Roberts. The current President of the KFRW appoints the Region Directors and Vice Directors to a two, year term. Ms. Spicer and Ms. Moore began their terms earlier in 2022.
