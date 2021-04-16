Noble Goes to Court to Enter Plea for the Murder of William Howard

On June 1st, 2017, the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted and informed of a possible deceased person outside a residence on Decoursey Hollow Road in rural Lee County.
The initial investigation alleged that Daniel A. Noble, 34 years old of Beattyville fatally injured the victim during an altercation outside the residence, belonging to Noble.
Daniel Noble was arrested and lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail charged with murder of William Howard. Howard was found in the yard of Noble’s residence, stabbed to death.
