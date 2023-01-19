“NOT FAIR!” Some Say About the Old Library Lease

The January Fiscal Court meeting began with a returning judge, Steve Mays; and new Magistrates Rodney Ross and Tim Brandenburg, even though this is not Brandenburg’s first-time being Magistrate either.
They began the meeting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before getting down to the business at hand of the regular session as Road Foreman Kevin McIntosh and EMA Director Blake Sloan gave their monthly report to the Court.
Next, Dedra Brandenburg addressed the Court and asked to have the Tourism Ordinance be amended to reflect the state ordinance. The Court approved the request.
Then, Scott Jackson approached the Court about economic development in Lee County. He said that Bill McGee has purchased the Beattyville Elementary School building as of December. He, also, said that LION now has over 100 employees, and the prison is looking for some more employees.
Next, it was requested that the road leading off Ross Lane that consists of two homes be considered as a county road. The Court agreed to do it if it met the county road requirements.
Magistrate Tim Brandenburg interjected and said he would like for his district along with other areas in the county to have high speed internet. He felt that at some point, high speed internet would be as important, if not more so, than roads. The judge agreed and said that was one of his priorities for Lee County, as well.
Judge Mays proceeded on by informing the Court that he had appointed Lee County Sheriff Joe Lucas as the ABC Officer.
The Court went on and approved the prior meeting Minutes; Jessica Treadway to the Tourism Board on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce; and the appointments of Kevin Phillips and Blake Sloan to the jail board.
Beattyville Business Owners, Debbie Dunaway and Cindy Thorpe, were next to address the Court, contesting the rental of the old library to Blooming Sensations. Judge Mays quickly tried to put an end to the matter saying that there is a lease between Blanche Arnold, the owner of Blooming Sensations, and the County. Also, being mindful of the money that Arnold invested in repairs on the old library. Once the lease is up, they will look at the situation again at that time.
According to Dunaway and Thorpe, the lease has Arnold paying only $600 a month and that includes utilities, and the finance clerk verified that electricity alone for the old library is approximately $500 per month. Dunaway and Thorpe feel that the taxpayers are flipping the bill for the remaining utilities. They feel that is not fair, but the matter has been set aside till the lease is up between Blooming Sensations and the County, according to Judge Mays.
The Court went on to approve the following:
- LC Sheriff request to fee pool for 2023.
- LC Sheriff’s annual order, setting 2023 maximum salary amounts for deputies and assistants at $150,000.
- LC Clerk’s annual order, setting 2023 maximum salary amounts at $116,000 for deputy clerks and $8500.00 for postage and office supplies for Clerk’s account.
- Fiscal Court procurement policy change from $20,000 to9 $30,000 to match the state’s policy.
- Changed personnel probation period from 6 months to 3 months,
- Changing mileage rate to match the federal rate for reimbursements.
- 2nd reading of Amendment #1.
- 1st reading of Amendment #2.
Lastly, the Court adjourned ending the January Fiscal Court meeting.
