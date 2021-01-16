The Council followed the tradition of the prayer given by Councilman Sam Cockerham and the Pledge of Allegiance via teleconference again this month due to Covid-19.
Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering was the first to approach the Council via teleconference giving a summary of the status of projects that Nesbitt Engineering is working on for the City of Beattyville. He talked first about the sewer rehab saying the CSX permits to construct the three railroad crossings have been received. The construction permit for this project has been issued. Bids are scheduled to be opened on February 8, 2021 for this work. Also, he said he talked about the Highway 11 bids that are still scheduled to be taken in February 2021 for this project.
The Council, then, reappointed Linda Smith to the Tourism commission, because no one else asked to be nominated, according to the Council.
Next, the Council approved December’s Meeting Minutes. Beattyville Police Chief, Steve Mays, gave his December report. The Beattyville Police Dept answered 233 calls, made 12 arrests, and did 58 citations. They have, also, been working on the vandalism issues that have been taking place in Beattyville the last couple of weeks, including the Three Forks Museum and the Tourism Office Caboose. They are working on resolving the issues and making an arrest(s) soon.
Ferrell Wise, Public Works Director, let the Council know that Public Works received 80 calls in December. 72 of those work orders have been completed. The Council adjourned for the month after approving the financial report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.