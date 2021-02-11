By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
Once again, the City Council meeting was a short one. Councilman Sam Cockerham opened in prayer, and then the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by the remaining Council.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering was absent from the meeting this month, and due to his absence, the bids that were open for the INI project has not been awarded yet till he and the Mayor can look at the bids more closely.
The Lee County/Beattyville Fire Department doors were next on the Council’s agenda. Mayor Jackson gave a suggestion the Council that the City, County, and both Fire Departments split the $9,000 cost of the two new doors. The City and the County would give $3,000 a piece, and the Lee and Beattyville Fire Departments each give $1,500 a piece. The Council.
Next, the Council approved the January meeting Minutes and then, Beattyville Police Chief, Steve Mays, gave his report. He said they served 63 citations, made 33 arrests, worked 2 accidents, and received 213 calls for January.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, then gave his report. The Public Works Department have had a very busy February due to water breaks. They received 96 calls in January, and 89 are now completed.
After the Public Works report, the Council approved the financial report.
The February City Council meeting ended with Council Woman Lisa Moore suggesting an ordinance for a curfew for the City in light of the fire that was started by the homeless over the weekend under some buildings on Main Street. The City Council agreed to look into the legalities of a curfew and the meeting was then adjourned for February.
