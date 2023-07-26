    The Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) announced they will conduct a special examination of the Public Protection Cabinet’s acceptance, administration, and expenditure of monies associated with, and pertaining to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.  The examination will cover both funds from December 11, 2021 through June 30, 2023

     The decision follows a letter sent to APA by the co-chairs of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, Rep. Adam Bowling and Sen. Brandon Storm, which formally requests an audit and/or special examination of the tornado and flood relief funds.

