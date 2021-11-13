From: Representative Bill Wesley: As the leaves begin to change and we begin to wrap up 2021, I can’t help but look back on all that we have accomplished in my first term as your state representative. When I was elected in 2020, I knew that I was in for a challenge. The COVID-19 epidemic was at its peak, and things in my district were at a low point as administrations in local governments had changed hands rapidly.
The good people of my district expressed several concerns to me over my campaign, and many who know me know that I have adopted the motto: “Our district will not be neglected.” I believe this motto continues to ring true as I conclude my first year as your legislator.
Through my first year, I have zeroed in on issues such as infrastructure and things that have otherwise been neglected. It is often times unheard of to have legislation turn into law as a freshman legislator. However, I sponsored four successful bills that were signed into law: House Bills 196, 206, 277, and 448. I also filed an amendment to HB 370, which created a Prisoner of War / Missing in Action license plate which would contribute to the Veterans’ Program Trust Fund. In addition to the bills, I was also the primary sponsor for HR 78, a resolution that urges the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to establish policies to report children in out-of-home care during the pandemic.
Aside from my legislative accomplishments, I have also tackled a wide variety of infrastructure issues in several parts of my home district. In Estill County, I was able to secure $2.47 million in funding for the bridge restoration project. In Owsley County, I was able to help secure $329,000 in road funding, as well as another $356,020 in Breathitt County that will be used for transportation facilities. Additionally, I have been on the forefront of discussions regarding the blacktop and guardrails on our Estill County backroads, which causes approximately 50 yearly wrecks.
To further my infrastructure passion, I have been working with several of my county governments to have roadways adopted so we can continue our work to update crippled roads and water ways. In Breathitt County, I have lead the charge to improve our flood gate infrastructure, as two out of three of them have just recently been updated. I have been a voice of reason for the people of Lee County who are currently without clean drinking water, by being at the forefront of several grant discussions that would give us the funds to update the failing infrastructure that is poisoning our people.
Public protection has also been incredibly important to me in my first year as a representative of the 91st House District. I have worked with the constables in all of my counties to provide them with state-certified weapons training which was attained on November 6th. Additionally, I have lead the charge for the protection of our churches during this pandemic.
It is no secret that we are currently in a time of economic uncertainty. Along with my passions for infrastructure and public protection, I have begun working with several key players in some of our most prevalent eastern Kentucky industries: carpentry and coal. With our combined efforts, we are beginning to take stock in our youth, insuring they have job opportunities upon graduation. In a time where workforce participation is low and demand for labor is high, it is crucial that we support our local businesses as well as the next generation as they enter the workforce.
It goes without saying that this last year has been incredibly strenuous on everyone. I began my first legislative session with an ice storm and two floods that left several people without power, resources, and even shelter. As I would make trips home to assist in handing out 1,100 beds, clothes, and food and then head back to Frankfort, I couldn’t help but think about how blessed I am to be in this position. My first year has been fruitful, and I am incredibly excited to see where the next year takes us. As I continue on my path to better our communities, I assure you that no matter what, your voice will be heard.
