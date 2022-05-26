Submitted by Avis Thompson:
The 2021-2022 AARP-KRTA Lee Co. GRANDPARENT ESSAY CONTEST WINNER IS JASE OSBORNE. His Essay, ‘ BEST MAMAW EVER!’ was written about his Mamaw, Lele Keller! Jase read his essay below to the entire LCES school body on Monday, May 23, 2022. Jase is the son of Jason and Kristie Osborne. Dr. Avis Thompson presented Jase with an Award from AARP.
He also received a $25.00 Check from Lee Co. Retired Teachers Association. Thanks Mrs. Ashley Rose for working diligently with the 5th Graders to participate in our Contest. We appreciate Principal Carol Napier for continuing to encourage this cooperative effort.
Best Mamaw Ever
What do you imagine when you think of the best Grandma? Would she be kind, nice, thoughtful, a great cook, encouraging, and funny? My Mamaw is all of these and more. My Mamaw is a special person because she always thinks of others and always does things to make people happy. Something my Mamaw says often is, “I love you.” She always wants me to know how much she loves me. When I think of my Mamaw I feel happy that I have such a great Mamaw. I believe my Mamaw should be awarded the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year award because she is one of the most thoughtful, supportive, and encouraging people I know. If that wasn’t enough, she is also the best cook in the world.
My Mamaw is a very thoughtful person. She brings me things that she thinks I will like or things that make her think of me. She is always doing things for other people, like growing a garden and sharing the food with others. My Mamaw calls me often just to check on me and see how I am doing. My Mamaw is a very thoughtful person.
My Mamaw is a great cook! My Mamaw makes the best biscuits and gravy. She will always make extra and bring some to me. Her biscuits are as fluffy as clouds and will melt in your mouth. She has taught me how to make her famous homemade biscuits. She will cook large meals for our whole family. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, she will cook extra to take to people who don’t have family to eat with. My Mamaw is the best cook in the world!
My Mamaw is always encouraging and supportive. She always tries to come to all of my baseball and basketball games. Even if I lose or don’t do well, she always cheers me on. My Mamaw always comes to things like Grandparents day at school, and even comes to watch me during school performances. Whenever I learn something new my Mamaw always wants to see me do it. Like when I first learned to ride a bike. She was there and her face beamed with pride. My Mamaw is very supportive and encouraging in anything I do.
To sum it up, my Mamaw is one of the most thoughtful, encouraging, and supportive people I know. Her amazing cooking is just a bonus. She always thinks of others and always helps others anytime she can. Her food is amazing and she always fixes enough to feed an army. If there is one person I can always count on, it is my Mamaw. I am very thankful that she is my Grandma. For all these reasons, I think my Mamaw should be the AARP Grandparent of the Year. My Mamaw, Lela Keller, truly deserves it!!
Jase Osborne
Lee County Elememtary School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.