WASHINGTON, December 7, 2020—The Federal Communications Commission today announced that an estimated 200,000 rural Americans living and working in Kentucky will gain access to high-speed broadband through the Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, according to auction results released today.
In Kentucky, the auction allocated $148,978,767.20 in support to expand broadband to 98,909 unserved homes and businesses over the next 10 years. Nearly all locations in Kentucky that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority (91%) getting gigabit-speed broadband. The auction unleashed robust competition that resulted in more locations being awarded at less cost to Americans who pay into the FCC’s Universal Service Fund.
“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Kentucky communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”
Following is a list of winning bidders, number of homes and businesses to be served, and total support for 10 years in Kentucky, by county:
Breathitt County- Bidder: Windstream Services LLC, Number of Locations: 147, Support: $950,376. Brreathitt- Bidder: Peoples Telecom, Number of locations: 209, Support: $598,194. Bidder: Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Number of locations: 64, Support: $121,117. Breathitt County total: $1,669,687.00.
Estill County- Bidder: Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Number of locations: 34, Support: $94,288, Bidder: Windstream, Number of locations: 127, Support: $373,998. Estill County Total: $468,286.00.
Lee County- Bidder: Peoples Telecom, Number of locations: 1,823, Support: $4,233,966. Lee County Total: $4,233,966.00.
Perry County- Bidder: Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Number of locations: 20, Support: $54,649, Bidder: Windstream, Number of locations: 60, Support: $165,427.00.
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. In October 2020, the Commission adopted rules creating the 5G Fund for Rural America, which will distribute up to $9 billion over the next decade to bring 5G wireless broadband connectivity to rural America. More information and a full list/chart of all receiving KY Counties can be found on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I Auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904.
