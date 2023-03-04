By Deron Mays
Owsley County’s Lady Owls wrapped up a successful district tournament week in Booneville at The Palace with two convincing double digit victories to claim their fourth consecutive district championship. The Lady Owls took a 6-0 district record into the tournament and was the one seed in the bracket. The first round, which was reported in last week’s Sentinel, was a win over Lee County 69-33. That win put them in the championship game against Estill County, who had won their opening round by 13 over Powell County.
Owsley County had swept Estill County by double digits during the season and the third encounter turned out to be very similar. The Lady Owls broke open a close game and went on a run late in the first quarter to gain an 18-13 lead and took a 34-22 advantage into halftime. The third quarter proved big for Owsley as they controlled the boards and initiated several fast break passes that ended in layups for them. Carly Smith was the beneficiary of many of the long passes, and the junior guard found multiple other ways to score, from pull up jumpers to drives through defenders for baskets. When she wasn’t scoring she was getting the ball to teammates to score. The Lady Owls won the third quarter 21-12 and rolled on to a 65-47 victory.
Carly Smith finished the game with 30 points on 13/20 shooting and 7 assists, following up a 26 point effort in the previous game, and was named the tournament’s Drew and Jeremiah Smith MVP Award. Addison Terry had 14 points along with 7 rebounds and numerous steals. Layah Lynch scored 11 and had 4 rebounds. Macey Brown had 8 points and 12 rebounds as well as either blocking or altering many shot attempts. Shelby Murray scored 2 points and pulled 7 rebounds. Kenzie Grubb didn’t score but she played some valuable minutes at guard and helped give her teammates a breather. Her play off the bench helped her earn the Bobby Bowling Sixth Woman Award. The Bennett Defensive Award went to two Lady Owls in a tie, Addison Terry and Macey Brown.
Owsley collected their fourth straight championship trophy, and sixth in the past 9 years beginning with a championship in 2015, another in 2017 and then 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. And with all players returning next season the outlook is very promising for another title in 2024.
The following is the All District Boys team, which is based on the entire season’s play:
Seth Schott-Owsley
Andrew Terry-Owsley
Zach Watterson-Lee
Trent Combs-Lee
James Moore-Lee
Kade Benton-Estill
Payton Riddell-Estill
Kenny Rose -Estill
Payton Brandenburg-Powell
Jacob Townsend-Powell
Jack Rose-Powell
The following is the All Tournament team, which is based only on the district tournament:
Wes Cope-Owsley
Andrew Terry-Owsley
Jack Fox-Lee
Zach Watterson-Lee
Payton Riddell-Estill
Kade Benton-Estill
Kenny Rose-Estill
Jack Rose-Powell
Bryson Edwards-Powell
Brayden Brandenburg-Powell
Cameron Delesario-Powell
Billy Jay Hearne MVP Award-Jack Rose, Powell
Brandon Coldiron Defensive Award-Brayden Brandenburg, Powell
Bobby Bowling Sixth Man Award-Aideen Larrison, Powell
The following is the All District Girl’s Team, based on play during the season:
Kayley White-Lee
Preslee Cundiff-Lee
Mikyra Caudill-Powell
Cloe Grater-Powell
Jaycee Long-Estill
Haley Angel-Estill
Sarah Baker-Estill
Layah Lynch-Owsley
Macey Brown-Owsley
Addison Terry-Owsley
Carly Smith-Owsley
The following is the All District Girl’s Tournament Team based on play during the district tournament:
Kayley White-Lee
Preslee Cundiff-Lee
Trinity Romans-Powell
Mikyra Caudill-Powell
Sarah Baker-Estill
Jaycee Long-Estill
Haley Angel-Estill
Addison Terry-Owsley
Layah Lynch-Owsley
Shelby Murray-Owsley
Macey Brown-Owsley
Special Awards:
Carly Smith-Owsley, the Drew and Jeremiah Smith MVP Award
Kenzie Grubb-Owsley, Bobby Bowling Sixth Woman Award
Addison Terry, Owsley and Macey Brown, Owsley-The Steve Bennett Defensive Award
