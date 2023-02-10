On Monday, Feb. 6th at approximately 4pm, while on Roan Fork Rd near Island City, Owsley Co. school bus 218 driven by James Barrett was hit head on by Christopher Shawn Gabbard 37 of Sextons Creek. The bus was carrying four students at the time of the crash from OC Elementary and OC Middle.
The SUV Gabbard was driving was flipped on it’s side when police arrived. According to law enforcement, Gabbard smelled of alcohol with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and admitted to drinking a “few Fireballs” prior to the incident.
