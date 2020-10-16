P-EBT (School Lunch at Home) Extended
The Cabinet for Health & Family Services recently extended the P-EBT program (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) to replace school meals for eligible students during the pandemic. Here are a few things you should know:
- 625,000 children will receive benefits for August & September
- Benefits are automatic! Parents do not have to apply
- The amount will vary by child based on virtual or hybrid learning
- Households will receive a new card for every eligible child
- Cards will be mailed throughout October and November
- Be sure your address is up-to-date with your child's school
For more information, visit the P-EBT webpage or read the FAQs.
