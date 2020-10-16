P-EBT (School Lunch at Home) Extended

The Cabinet for Health & Family Services recently extended the P-EBT program (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) to replace school meals for eligible students during the pandemic. Here are a few things you should know:
  • 625,000 children will receive benefits for August & September
  • Benefits are automatic! Parents do not have to apply
  • The amount will vary by child based on virtual or hybrid learning
  • Households will receive a new card for every eligible child
  • Cards will be mailed throughout October and November
  • Be sure your address is up-to-date with your child's school
For more information, visit the P-EBT webpage or read the FAQs
