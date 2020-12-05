From LC Board of Education: We now have 3 more weeks of school before the winter break. We know that virtual learning is tough for many of our students and we have made changes along the way to make it better, but as superintendent I would like to hear from you to get input on things that are going well or things we need to improve upon.
I am setting up a series of meeting times to meet with parents of students in grades K-5 and 6-12 separately so we can focus on school specific issues. I would also love to talk to students in grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 to find out how things are going from a student perspective.
There is a Google form for parents and a separate one for students to pick a date and time to meet with me via Zoom meetings for anyone interested.
I will have to have your name and email address in order to send the link to you for the meeting. However, if you don’t have email or you can’t meet and want to share your opinions, you can use this same Google form to do so.
Also, we are starting the work to develop what is called a “profile of a graduate.” This means we want to spell out what we believe every student who goes through our school system needs to know or be able to do when they graduate.
We are interested in finding out the characteristics you believe every student should have by the time they are ready to walk across the stage. We are seeking the input of parents, community members, and students. Again, if you can’t meet, you can still provide input on the forms.
Please use the Google forms found on our district Facebook page or our website to sign up for a meeting time or provide us with your input. I will limit each meeting to about 25-30 guests so please sign up early.
The Google forms will close on November 29 and the meeting links will be emailed on November 30 to those who want to participate.
If you don’t have access to the Internet or email please also feel free to call me at 606-464-5066. If I am not available at the time you call you may leave your input on voicemail or leave your phone number and I’ll get back with you. Visit the Lee County School District, Ky Facebook page for links.
Thank you, Sarah Wasson Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.