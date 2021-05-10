Congratulations Patricia Brandenburg/Brandenburg Farms a vendor at the Locally Made Farmers Market. She’s been a busy lady lately studying and testing for several certifications!
She recently attended the “Growers Training Course” through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and USDA and received certifications for: GAP - Good Agricultural Practices
FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act certified (FSMA)
FMSA - Produce Safety Standards.
Patricia is also working on completing the Grow Appalachia farm education series (January-June) a six month training and certification series in several farm programs and trainings.
She’s OAKS certified (Organic Association of Kentucky) and completed their educational series. She attended WIC acceptance training so Brandenburg Farms can accept WIC forms of payment for fresh produce here at the market! She is a home based certified processor and Brandenburg Farms is a Kentucky Proud/Appalachia Proud member.
We are proud of Patricia and appreciate everything her and Potter do for the market.
