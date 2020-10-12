WINCHESTER, Ky. -- Sept. 21, 2020 – Pearl Interactive Network, Inc., an experienced contact center and beneficiary services company, is now accepting applications for its contact center at 1025 Bypass Road in Winchester, Kentucky. Located approximately 15 miles from Lexington, the call center supports open enrollment for health insurance. Employment will run through 2020 with 268 position available.
“At Pearl, our mission is to help federal and state governments, as well as commercial organizations, fulfill their objectives by connecting them to their most valuable asset – people,” said Merry Korn, president and CEO of Pearl. “We are gratified to be able to continue offering our unique approach to staffing to this Kentucky region, looking for qualified people who, because of the current COVID-19 health crisis, may have lost their jobs and/or be unable to find meaningful employment opportunities. We are pleased to play a role in creating a positive workplace that will stimulate the local economy as well as help reduce the 5.3 percent unemployment rate reported for the area.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED equivalency. A minimum of six months of customer service or related experience is preferred. To accept a contingent offer of employment, candidates must present two valid forms of identification and consent to a criminal background check. Applicants
selected can expect out
standing pay ($11.98/hour), along with an attractive benefit package that includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and life insurance.
Those selected to fill available positions will be required to attend a five-week course of onsite training that will include classroom instruction as well as hands-on practice taking calls. “We recognize that onsite training may be a concern for some candidates,” Korn explained. “Our highest priority will be to ensure the safety of the trainees, and we will take every precaution to safeguard their health during the training period. After training is completed, workers will be allowed to work from home if they so choose.”
For more information and to apply online, go to www.pinsourcing.com/jobs. Interested persons can also text questions to 859.203.7733 or email mrobinson@pinsourcing.com.
Founded in 2004, Pearl Interactive Network, Inc. is a social enterprise that delivers virtual and client-site contact center staffing and sourcing services, tapping a workforce of skilled and talented disabled veterans, veterans, people with disabilities, and people living in geographically-challenged areas. Pearl’s markets include government and insurance. For more information visit pinsourcing.com.
