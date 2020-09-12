be

Peoples Exchange Bank is pleased to announce that Juliann Jones Irwin, Director of Marketing,

will assume the expanded role of Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience for the

organization.

“Juliann is an accomplished professional. Her dynamic marketing background is very well suited

to blend our brand and customer experience into a unified vision and align the resources to

connect our bank’s mission and customer journey,” said Tony Parrish, Peoples Exchange Bank

President and CEO. “She will have a positive impact on our customer relationships and be a

driving force to ensure that we have meaningful engagement and deliver exceptional customer

service.”

In this newly created position, Irwin will be responsible for establishing and overseeing customer

experience delivery interaction and product development while continuing to direct the bank’s

marketing, communications, and brand management. She has served as the bank’s Director of

Marketing since 2007 and has more than 20 years of marketing and community banking

experience.

“I am proud to be part of Peoples Exchange Bank,” said Juliann Jones Irwin. “Our bank has a rich

history of creating lasting customer relationships and I welcome the opportunity to help amplify

our mission and legacy.”

Juliann Jones Irwin is a graduate of Morehead State University and has a passion for

philanthropy. She serves as the current Chair of the Commerce Advocacy Team for the

Winchester Clark County Chamber of Commerce and is on the Board of Directors of Partners In

Education Clark County, Sullivan University College of Business Advisory Board, and Main Street

Winchester. In 2004 she was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. She resides in Winchester

with her husband Chris and daughter Mallory.

