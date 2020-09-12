Peoples Exchange Bank is pleased to announce that Juliann Jones Irwin, Director of Marketing,
will assume the expanded role of Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience for the
organization.
“Juliann is an accomplished professional. Her dynamic marketing background is very well suited
to blend our brand and customer experience into a unified vision and align the resources to
connect our bank’s mission and customer journey,” said Tony Parrish, Peoples Exchange Bank
President and CEO. “She will have a positive impact on our customer relationships and be a
driving force to ensure that we have meaningful engagement and deliver exceptional customer
service.”
In this newly created position, Irwin will be responsible for establishing and overseeing customer
experience delivery interaction and product development while continuing to direct the bank’s
marketing, communications, and brand management. She has served as the bank’s Director of
Marketing since 2007 and has more than 20 years of marketing and community banking
experience.
“I am proud to be part of Peoples Exchange Bank,” said Juliann Jones Irwin. “Our bank has a rich
history of creating lasting customer relationships and I welcome the opportunity to help amplify
our mission and legacy.”
Juliann Jones Irwin is a graduate of Morehead State University and has a passion for
philanthropy. She serves as the current Chair of the Commerce Advocacy Team for the
Winchester Clark County Chamber of Commerce and is on the Board of Directors of Partners In
Education Clark County, Sullivan University College of Business Advisory Board, and Main Street
Winchester. In 2004 she was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. She resides in Winchester
with her husband Chris and daughter Mallory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.