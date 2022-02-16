February City Council Notes By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
The February City Council meeting began with Bill McGee presenting a plan for the use of the Beattyville Elementary while requesting $5,000 from the City for engineering renderings of the old school building that he is hoping to develop.
In his plan, he is hoping to make the 2nd floor into 15 Air BNB’s for profit. Then, making the 1st floor for non-profit like an indoor climbing wall, possible ninja course, and half of the old gym floor as a basketball court.
The bottom floor would include small offices, art studios, and a sit-down restaurant with a possible coffee shop too.
McGee and his investors, whom have already toured the school, want to make the former Beattyville Elementary a place to stay, eat, and play all under one roof.
This would happen in 4 phases, and the renovations would cost approximately 3-5 million dollars.
McGee, the owner of the 2 Oxbow Cabin rentals on South Fork, is also thinking of investing in the WPA building, as well.
After listening to McGee’s plan and request, Mayor Jackson said that he and the Council will reach out to the League of Cities and see how the City Council should proceed with the $5,000 if it is possible. A decision will be determined at the next meeting.
A returning guest, Energy Optimizers USA, is a family owned business that specializes in developing, engineering, and implementing energy efficiency and energy savings projects for educational, governmental and commercial customers. They are hoping to do the same with City Hall and other city buildings all the while saving the environment. Doing this, according to Councilman Sam Cockerham, the savings that will be reaped in this project will pay for itself. The Council approved ordering supplies for the project. Once financing is approved, the project will be begin sometime this Spring. They will return next month for a follow-up.
The Council proceeded to approve the AML Draw #5 for $1,097, the 2020-2021 audit report, January Minutes, and the financial report.
Mayor Jackson, then, informed the Council that the INI project is about 80% completed, and the culver repair on River Drive aka Back Street. The repair on culvert should being the 2nd or 3rd week of March, or as soon as the weather is permissible from those dates.
Next, the City Council went on to approve April as “Spring Clean-Up Month”, and Councilwoman Glenna Cummins is hoping people in the community will volunteer and help with this rewarding project.
Food trucks and vendors were next on the agenda, and the City Council discussed how to be fair to both Beattyville businesses and the new sightings of some food trucks throughout the week.
A health inspection and a permit will be necessary. Also, they have to have permission to use the property they are parking on. The permit would include those vendors selling clothing, produce, etc. within city limits. The City will research it more and decide how to handle these issues next month.
Police Chief Steve Mays was next to approach the Council to give his January report. He said the Beattyville Police Dept received 219 calls, worked 2 accidents, made 21 arrests, and served 53 citations. He said it had been a quiet month.
The Beattyville Police Dept also purchased new bullet proof jackets and uniforms for the City Police. He, also, gave a follow-up concerning the security system for the City. The security system company is going to arrange a meeting with the mayor and talk to some of the building owners before they can give a price on placing the cameras. Police Chief Mays, also, approved liquor license for Los Two Bros on Monday, February 14th.
Lastly, Public Works Director Ferrell Wise gave his January report to the Council. He said they had received 148 work orders in January 105 of them are completed. He, also, stated that parts for repairs are very difficult to receive in a timely fashion at the moment.
Before adjourning, Mayor Jackson let the Council know that the City of Beattyville and the City Council received the “Everette Varney 2022 Smoke-free Indoor Air Excellence Award” for their exceptional leadership and collaborative efforts in promoting the health of the citizens of Beattyville by enacting a comprehensive smoke-free workplace ordinance presented by the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy.
The Council, then, agreed to adjourn for their Valentine’s Day February City Council Meeting.
Pictured: Mayor Scott Jackson receiving the Everette Varney Smoke-free Indoor Air Excellence Award from Beattyville Police Chief Steve Mays.
