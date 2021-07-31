Positions Still Needing Filled As 1st Day of School Quickly Approaches

On July 13th 2021 the Lee County Board of Education held their regular monthly, stated meeting with all board members in attendance. Items listed amongst the agenda consisted of the following:
Review/approve Fall Professional Development Schedule, approve emergency certification applications for Health PE instructor, high school math teacher, middle school language arts teacher, and middle school math teacher. Approve 2021-22 memorandum with the following: Morehead State University, Kentucky River Community Care, Middle Kentucky Headstart. Approve revisions to job description for cook/baker. Review/approve bus routes.
Budget Report:- As District Finance Officer Tina Lucas was not in attendance, Superintendent Wasson shared the monthly Budget Report. Mrs. Wasson reported general fund revenues for June of $390,814.30 and general fund expenditures for June of $863,341.25. Although significantly elevated, the expenditures are normal due to the payout of all classified and certified contracts in June. Mrs. Lucas is currently working on closing the year and completing the annual financial report, and she will have more information to share on the end of year balance during the August meeting.
Motion Passed: Approval of the monthly Budget Report as presented by Superintendent Wasson passed with a motion by Mr. Donald Napier and a second by Mr. Lamont Coldiron.
All board members voted in favor. Info Via Shana Minter LC Board Secretary/Human Resources.
For the Personnel Report the following are current resignations:
Cealia Clair, LCMHS Middle Grades Math Teacher, Julia Bishop, LCMHS Special Education (FMD) Teacher, Bethany Kirby, LCMHS Gear Up College & Career Navigator, to take teaching position, Barbara Brownfield, Intervention Instructor III for Virtual Academy, to take teaching position, Connie Horn, LCMHS Computer Lab Instructor/At Risk Support, to take teaching position.
New Hires: Bethany Kirby, LCES Teacher, Autumn Mullis, LCES Teacher, Barbara Brownfield, LCES Teacher - Special Education, Leah Konarzewski, LCES Teacher, K. Shon Gray, LCMHS Middle School Math Teacher/Bus Driver, John Perkins, LCMHS Middle School Social Studies Teacher, Courtney Horn, LCMHS Health/PE Teacher, Connie Horn, LCMHS Language Arts Teacher, Scarlett Caudell - School Nurse, Felicia Johnson - LCES School Counselor, Lindsey Price - LCES Instructional Monitor (Teresa Marshall did not accept offer of employment), Tamara Adkins - Part-Time Central Office Custodian. Info via Shana Minter.
Current Postings open:LCMHS Computer Lab Instructor/At Risk Support, LCMHS Middle Grades Advisor/Advisee, LCMHS Middle Grades Math Teacher, LCMHS Special Education (FMD) Teacher, Speech Therapist, Cook, Coaches: Middle Baseball, Softball, Cheer and High Girls Basketball Assistant, Bus Drivers/Substitute Bus Drivers.
Applications can be found at the following link: https://www.lee.kyschools.us/page/employment
Please call 606.464.5000 for more info. LC Board meetings are held every 2nd tuesday of the month 6pm and are open to public.
