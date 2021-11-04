Locally owned and operated; Positive Attraction Soaps have just announced that owners Vickie (left) and daughter Sarah (right) Crabtree will be finalists in this year’s “Invest 606 Accelerator” competition. Positive Attraction along with other finalists from Eastern Kentucky will have the chance at winning over $30K in prizes, including the $15K Grand Prize.
Fellow finalists include the following:
· Appalachian Horse Project: Ginny Grulke, Knott County
· Appalachian Quilt & Craft: Carolyn Davis, Perry County
· Backroads of Appalachia: Erik Hubbard, Harlan County
· Faith Trust A Little Dust Bakery: Trevor and Samantha Stovall, Floyd County
· Graze: Kelli Thompson, Pike County
· Hazard Coffee Company: Stephen Prosser, Perry County
· HOME Appalachia: Tasha Sams, Pike County
· Independent Metal Works LLC: Jesse and Lois White, Floyd County
· Mountain House Mushrooms: Joshua and Shannon Dahler, Estill County
· Read Spotted Newt: Mandi Fugate Sheffel, Perry County
· Reimagines: Elizabeth Schroer, Pulaski County
· Tipper Valley Farm: Chelsey Mayse, Rowan County
Finalists will participate in the 6-month flexible and entrepreneur-led Invest 606 Accelerator program. Upon successful completion, Finalists qualify to pitch in the Invest 606 Challenge. The grand prize winner receives $15,000 in cash. The runner-up will be awarded $8,000 in cash and third place receives $4,000. Cash prizes have no strings attached.
The Accelerator is designed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Over 6 months, Invest 606 Finalists must earn a minimum of 300 points through qualifying activities based on individualized and flexible plans that meet the entrepreneurs’ needs. These activities could include trainings and meetings with our network of collaborators, individual mentoring sessions, online courses, or other supports. Generally, each hour of training or support earns the Finalist 25 points. Additionally, there are three required in-person gatherings. Finalists are required to attend the in-person meetings in order to qualify for the Final Pitch. (Info via invest606.org) The final pitch will be Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.
