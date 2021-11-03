Lee County Elementary School teacher, Michael Brent Duncil and former candidate for State Representative District 91 was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing and other offenses on October 8, 2021.
Duncil is scheduled to go before the District Judge William “Bo” Leach on Tuesday, November 2nd for a preliminary hearing on the multiple charges.
Duncil has been out of jail since October 11th pending trial. He is on leave from the Lee County School System.
