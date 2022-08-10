On Monday POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill flew to Eastern Ky to survey damage caused by the recent flooding and arrived at the Bluegrass Airport at approximately 11am and then met Gov. Beshear at the Wendell Ford Airport in Hazard.
The president and governor visited with families affected by the recent flooding. Biden and Beshear also held a briefing on the emergency response efforts in Lost Creek at Marie Robert Elementary School on Monday afternoon.
The president’s message point was that the federal government is committed to helping people recover from the flood. At this point, there are no firm estimates on how much recovery will cost, except that it’s going to be massive. He also stated “disasters like this show the importance of putting politics aside”.
“I don’t want any Kentuckian telling me. ‘you don’t have to do this for me,’” stated Biden. “Oh ya we do. You’re an American citizen. We never give up we never stop. We never bow, we never bend. We just go forward and that’s what we’re going to do here and you’re going to see.”
Governor Andy Beshear gave an assessment of the recovery work so far, joking that cell phone service has been restored even to state parks that never had it.
“We’ve got power to everybody but about 200 homes and that is incredible,” Beshear stated and “water to more people than we ever thought was possible.”
The president approved a major disaster declaration last week allowing federal funds to free up for emergency work. Biden has expanded federal disaster assistance to Kentucky, ensuring the federal government will cover the full cost of debris removal and other emergency measures. The president stated in his visit “Kentucky can count on federal support”.
During the Team Kentucky update last Thursday, Beshear said, “Do not give up. If you are initially denied, appeal. Don’t stop. We are talking to FEMA officials. I even mentioned to the president. We will be having more of these conversations that more people have to qualify for FEMA.”
FEMA has already provided 800 Kentucky residents across 12 affected counties with aid from $13 million in federal disaster relief funds. The agency expects that number to increase and is calling back people who were initially denied aid.
Monday’s visit is Biden’s second to the state since taking office last year. He previously visited in December after tornadoes whipped through Kentucky, killing 77 people and leaving a trail of destruction. This was also the president’s first trip since being cleared from Covid over last weekend.
