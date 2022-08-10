be

   On Monday POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill flew to Eastern Ky to survey damage caused by the recent flooding and arrived at the Bluegrass Airport at approximately 11am and then met Gov. Beshear at the Wendell Ford Airport in Hazard. 

          The president and governor visited with families affected by the recent flooding. Biden and Beshear also held a briefing on the emergency response efforts in Lost Creek at Marie Robert Elementary School on Monday afternoon. 

