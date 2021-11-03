Timothy W. Shuler, of Beattyville, Kentucky, has been charged with the offense of Manslaughter in the first degree.
Mr. Shuler knowingly and unlawfully intended to cause serious physical injury to Mr. Arvel Newton which resulted in Mr. Newton’s death. Mr. Newton was a 50-year old man from Hazard, Kentucky who was killed at Mr. Shuler’s house off of KY 52 West in Lee County.
It is believed that Mr. Newton was stabbed by Mr. Shuler. Mr. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Coroner. An autopsy was performed on Mr. Newton at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) was in charge of the investigation.
