Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative leaders met in April with Sen. Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers to gather support for a bill that would ensure rural Americans continue to have access to internet and phone services.
The act would help reform the contribution system for the Universal Service Fund, the 1930s-era program that started as a way to make sure everyone in the U.S. had access to phone lines.
While attending the NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association’s legislative conference in Washington D.C., PRTC CEO and General Manager Keith Gabbard and PRTC Operations Manager Michael Stidham visited Sen. Mitch McConnell and the staff of Rep. Hal Rogers to discuss the Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act.
USF especially helped rural areas, where it’s more expensive to build infrastructure. The USF program has since expanded to include money for broadband services.
But funding for the USF program still mostly comes from fees on landline telephone subscriptions, which is why the contribution system needs to be reformed, Stidham said. “As those subscriptions dwindle, so does the fund for USF,” he said. “It means less money is available, which hurts rural Americans the most.”
The bipartisan-sponsored Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act would reform the USF contribution system within one year by expanding the contribution base.
Gabbard said PRTC representatives will continue to talk to lawmakers about the Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act and its importance to the people of Eastern Kentucky. “We need to make sure they know about all the issues that surround rural broadband and how it can affect us,” Gabbard said. “It has a direct impact on all of us.”
