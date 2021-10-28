Thorpe/BE: Why did you choose to take on this task?
Ramey: “I chose to take on this task because I enjoy bass fishing, and it is a new program that I wanted to be able to help succeed in its beginning stages. I also have had the boys that are on the team in class as students, and they’re a great group that I connected quickly with.”
Thorpe/BE: What are your earliest / best memories of this sport or hobby?
Ramey: “My favorite memory of this sport is when I caught my biggest bass on Woodscreek lake in Laurel County. It was March 25th, 2015. I was “supposed” to be crappie fishing to bring some meat home, but I kept wanting to throw my chartreuse spinner bait to see if I could catch any bass early on the nest.
I threw at a particular spot where crappie was nesting nearby, and thought I got caught on a tree limb under water, but no it was an 8-pound largemouth bass. It was a great day, and to be honest… I skipped college class that day to fish, and still don’t regret it lol. I felt like I was on top of the world because I worked so hard to catch a trophy bass the past few years before that. I hope my team feels this way every time they catch a fish or place at tournaments.”
Thorpe/BE: In a time where social distancing is still in place especially amongst students, what are the benefits of students who choose to participate in this outdoor sport as opposed to contact sports?
Ramey: “The biggest benefit of this sport during COVID is that the students don’t have to wear a mask fishing because they’re outside the whole time, and they typically fish with the same partner, and captain. Plus, kids need fresh air these days, so even if COVID wasn’t an issue, it’s always great to see kids enjoying a sport that is not the average contact, and indoor sport.”
Thorpe/BE: How would you encourage more females to participate in the program?
Ramey: “Encouraging more females to participate in outdoor hobbies is something I have always tried to do. As for encouraging females to join this bass fishing team… I am new to coaching, but I do believe being a female coach in a male dominated sport will help show young women that they are welcomed to this hobby/sport. There were 2 female students on the team last year, but because of their other sports’ schedules it was hard for them to be able to fish a tournament, but I know those girls personally and they love to fish just as much as my boys on the team do.”
Thorpe/BE: What bait/ lure or lure color have you or the team been most partial to for competitions?
Ramey: “As far as choosing what baits to use, I let my boys do what they feel is best. I treat them like professionals because to be honest, they act like them, and their tournaments prove that they are.
“They’ve mentioned using Ned Rigs and Texas Rigs, which in my personal experience has been great. They’ve also mentioned using top water baits, and Pattle Tail Swim Baits.”
Thorpe/BE: Biggest catch or best competition so far for the team:
Ramey: “The best competition as a team would be our tournament on Green River Lake on Sunday October 17, 2021. Carter Johnson & Connor Williams with their captain Matt Johnson got 7th place, and Kaleb Evans & Landyn Shelton with their captain Kendall Evans got 8th place. These places were out of a total of 30 boats. It was a great day for them.”
Thorpe/BE: What do you hope this team will learn from you as a coach or take away from this experience after the season is over?
Ramey: “I hope for the same outcome out of all my students whether they’re on this team or not. I always pray that they find me a good role model, and someone they can come to when they need help or advice. I also hope my boys on this team learn that even though I am a female in a male dominated industry that they can also come to me, and other outdoors women for not only bass fishing advice, but any outdoors sports advice or interesting tales such as hunting, trapping, and archery.”
Thorpe/BE: What are you most proud of this team for so far?
Ramey: “To be honest, I was proud of this team before I even became a coach. Like I said, I’ve had these boys in class, and they always give their best not only academically, but in every sport they play. I am super proud of them for being resilient even when the fishing gets tough. They never give up, and a bad day isn’t really a bad day to them if they got to spend it fishing. Another thing that makes me proud of them is that even though they are technically against each other in the tournaments, they realize that they’re still a team and if one of our members gets 1st place then that means we all got 1st place.
They give each other advice on certain lakes too! A couple of my captains I have noticed that are avid fishermen- Matt Johnson and Kendall Evans- have been very supportive in this area as well helping the boys figure out where the best spots are and what to fish with. They have been just as much as a coach as I have been if not more. Furthermore, this team made me super proud when we got our overall ranking as of recently. Landyn & Kaleb are ranked #3, Carter & Connor are ranked #8, and Preston Angel & Camron Williams are still ranked #14 from their first tournament even though they had to miss the most recent tournament. These rankings may change as the season continues, but I have faith they’ll keep increasing.”
Upcoming team events/ fundraisers/ competitions:
Ramey: “As far as fundraisers, we just finished one where we had to get sponsors to donate money to fill the spots on our new jerseys this year. We have enough money for the jerseys now, and a little extra to help pay for tournament fees, however, I am hoping to plan another fundraiser too to help with the fees and next year’s fishing team as well. The possibilities are endless. Our next tournament is at Yatesville Lake on October 30th, 2021.”
