5/14/21: Commonwealth vs Jeffrey Turner- motion hr- possession stolen items. Commonwealth vs Jamie Vires- status hearing- escape. Commonwealth vs Christopher Keller- status hearing- carrying deadly weapon, paraphernalia, trafficking meth. Commonwealth vs Haley Maloney- status hearing- paraphernalia, trafficking meth, tampering w/ evidence.
Commonwealth vs James Cornett- status hearing- 2 counts sexual abuse 1st degree, indecent exposure 1st degree, 2 counts bribing a witness, promoting sexual performance by child under 16 years of age, promoting sexual performance by child under 18 years of age. Commonwealth vs Adam Maggard- status hearing- assault of officer. Commonwealth vs Billy Johnson- trafficking meth. Commonwealth vs Andrew Worley- possession meth. Commonwealth vs David Stepp- revocation hearing. Commonwealth vs Crystal Slone- felon w/ firearm. Tammy Roberts vs David Roberts. Virgil Evans vs Mark & Patty Stamper. Roger Manning vs Brittney Manning. Kenneth Cook vs Christina Cook. Shawn Henson vs Tanya Henson. Melissa Smith vs Jerry Gilbert. Debra Smith vs Bruce Wayne Smith Jr. Harold Brewer vs Rebecca Anderson.
5/18/21: Commonwealth vs Shannon Lynn Estes- Arraignment- fail to yield right of way to funeral procession. Commonwealth vs Leslie Benson- pretrial- parent/custodian send child to school. Commonwealth vs Rachel Crouch- arraignment- inmate assault of officer. Commonwealth vs Scottty Vance- arraignment- promote contraband. Commonwealth vs Freddie Mcintosh- arraignment- theft, harassment. Commonwealth vs Gary Gentry- arraignment- wanton endangerment. Commonwealth vs Robert Alex Million- arraignment- domestic assault.
Commonwealth vs Dylan Scott Hounshul- pretrial. Commonwealth vs Becky Todd- preliminary hearing- possession meth. Commonwealth vs Jeff Porter- trespass to hunt, illegal take of wildlife. Janice Club vs Forest Smith- domestic violence. Michelle Keisha Hall vs Danny Hall Jr- domestic violence. Rose Johnson vs Robert Million- domestic violence.
Court Dockets & Charges= Public Record
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.