FEMA opens additional Individual Assistance Registration Centers to help affected severe-storm residents in 31 Kentucky counties to seek federal support in their recovery.
The counties are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Kentuckians can visit any centers in the state, not just the county they live in.
Franklin County - Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, 111 Professional Ct., Frankfort, KY 40601
Greenup County - Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41144
Jackson County – Emergency Operations Center, 1901 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee, KY 40447
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
In observance of Independence Day, FEMA’s National Processing Service Centers (NPSCs) will be closed July 4 and 5. Operations will resume July 6. These call centers give information and guidance to individuals and families affected by a disaster. To apply for FEMA assistance while the NPSCs are closed, visit www.disasterassistance.gov. Or register via smartphone or tablet by downloading the FEMA app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Survivors can also visit the Individual Assistance Registration Centers.
FEMA and the state are committed to providing disaster assistance to people with disabilities and access and functional needs. Assistance is also available for those who communicate in languages other than English.
FMA can provide interpreters, real-time captioning, and information in alternate formats such as Braille, large-print, audio, and electronic versions. The agency also provides free services to help survivors communicate with its staff and understand FEMA programs. Among the aids are:
•Information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA’s website and social media
•Qualified American Sign Language interpreters
•Qualified multilingual interpreters
•Information written in multiple languages
•Videos about FEMA Assistance with closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation available here.
SBA disaster loans are one of the largest sources of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. Submitting the SBA application makes it possible for homeowners and renters to be considered for additional FEMA grants.
Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at www.sba.gov/page/disaster-loan-applications or they may email FOCE-Help@SBA.gov for more information on SBA’s disaster assistance program.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call 800-877-8339.
Recovery Progress – More than $28.9 million provided in Kentucky
•FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $19.2 million in flood insurance claims in Kentucky. Some 630 claims have been submitted. A major disaster declaration is not required for flood-insurance claims, which may be submitted from any county.
•For losses not covered by insurance, FEMA has approved more than $5.4 million in Individual Assistance disaster grants for Kentucky homeowners and renters. Grants may help survivors with rent, home repairs, home replacement and other disaster- related needs such as personal property, childcare, and medical and dental expenses. More than 960 households have been approved.
•The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved 95 low-interest disaster loans for more than $4.2 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.