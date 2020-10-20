Red River Economic Development (RRED), will hosted its fourth virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, during which a Regional Tourism Strategy for the Red River Gorge area was unveiled to the public. The planning process conducted for RRED by the Stantec consulting firm has included two main components: the potential for developing a destination resort and the identification of key opportunities to advance economic development through tourism for the four-county Red River Gorge area.
This online meeting was an opportunity to learn details of the masterplan. Information about the project and the virtual town hall meeting can be found at
The series of four virtual town hall meetings is being hosted by RRED in lieu of community workshops originally planned before COVID-19 restricted public meetings. The planning process has involved collaboration with a 15-member Local Advisory Board made up of small business owners, hiking and rock-climbing representatives, environmentalists, tourism directors and the four county judge-executives.
Public input has been an important part of RRED’s planning process and interested persons (both area residents and visitors to the Gorge) are encouraged to participate in the next town hall meeting.
