Three Forks Regional Jail Report

Detainees/charges: NP- photo unavailable. Alioth, Ryan- criminal mischief. Barnett, John Michael- theft by cold checks. Bowman, luke- behind on support/unpaid payments. Bowman, Pamela- trespass. Brandenburg, Bobby- speeding, reckless driving, disregard stop sign, fleeing police, wanton endangerment. Brewer, Penny NP- hinder prosecution. Caudill, Kasey- criminal abuse of a child. Charlton, Timothy- A.I. Cox, Steve NP- driving violations. Creech, James NP- violate parole. Crim, Michael- no show. Croley, Amos NP- state. Crowe, Shawna NP- no show. Davidson, Lloyd- P.i. Donation, Ronald NP- court fines. Estes, Herman- possession meth. Estes, Roger NP- no show. Fields, Christopher NP- no show. Flynn, David NP- no show. Fox, Christina NP- violate parole. Goosey, Trina- possession drugs. Griffith, Dylan- theft of auto, DUI. Hall, Brian- possession heroin/meth. Hatton, David- cruelty to animals. Hays, Mary NP- court fines. Henson, Jason NP- court fines. Hoskins, Valerie NP- court fines. Isaacs, Brian- A.I. Isaacs, Melissa NP- court fines. Keller, Charles- DUI. Lafountain, Gary NP- court fines. Lawson, Neddie NP- unlisted. Lay, Michael- P.I. Maloney, Patrick NP- court fines. Marcum, Briana NP- contempt court. Masters, Rebecca NP- court fines. Messer, Rachel- P.I. Napier, Brandon- A.i. Neace, James- P.i. Phillips, Luke NP- no show. Phillips, Travis NP- no show. Raider, Eric- DUI, possession meth. Rawlins, Joseph NP- warrant. Richardson, Gregory- possession heroin. Robinson, Jeannie- A.I. Shelton, Ernie- trespass. Smallwood, Theresa- trafficking meth. Smith, Derrick NP- no show. Smith, Jennifer NP- warrant. Smith, Shaun NP- no show. Sparks, James NP- no show. Sparks, Jeffrey NP- court hold. Spears, Priscilla- P.I. Spencer, Danny NP- no show. Thorpe, Wilma- endangering the welfare of a child, paraphernalia. Tibbs, Clifford- P.i. Tolson, Rachel- possession meth. Trent, Mary NP- state. Watkins, Teresa NP- court hold. Willsong, Ashley NP- no show. Worrell, Mark NP- weekender. Young, Rocky NP- no show.

