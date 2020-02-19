Detainees/charges: NP- photo unavailable. Alioth, Ryan- criminal mischief. Barnett, John Michael- theft by cold checks. Bowman, luke- behind on support/unpaid payments. Bowman, Pamela- trespass. Brandenburg, Bobby- speeding, reckless driving, disregard stop sign, fleeing police, wanton endangerment. Brewer, Penny NP- hinder prosecution. Caudill, Kasey- criminal abuse of a child. Charlton, Timothy- A.I. Cox, Steve NP- driving violations. Creech, James NP- violate parole. Crim, Michael- no show. Croley, Amos NP- state. Crowe, Shawna NP- no show. Davidson, Lloyd- P.i. Donation, Ronald NP- court fines. Estes, Herman- possession meth. Estes, Roger NP- no show. Fields, Christopher NP- no show. Flynn, David NP- no show. Fox, Christina NP- violate parole. Goosey, Trina- possession drugs. Griffith, Dylan- theft of auto, DUI. Hall, Brian- possession heroin/meth. Hatton, David- cruelty to animals. Hays, Mary NP- court fines. Henson, Jason NP- court fines. Hoskins, Valerie NP- court fines. Isaacs, Brian- A.I. Isaacs, Melissa NP- court fines. Keller, Charles- DUI. Lafountain, Gary NP- court fines. Lawson, Neddie NP- unlisted. Lay, Michael- P.I. Maloney, Patrick NP- court fines. Marcum, Briana NP- contempt court. Masters, Rebecca NP- court fines. Messer, Rachel- P.I. Napier, Brandon- A.i. Neace, James- P.i. Phillips, Luke NP- no show. Phillips, Travis NP- no show. Raider, Eric- DUI, possession meth. Rawlins, Joseph NP- warrant. Richardson, Gregory- possession heroin. Robinson, Jeannie- A.I. Shelton, Ernie- trespass. Smallwood, Theresa- trafficking meth. Smith, Derrick NP- no show. Smith, Jennifer NP- warrant. Smith, Shaun NP- no show. Sparks, James NP- no show. Sparks, Jeffrey NP- court hold. Spears, Priscilla- P.I. Spencer, Danny NP- no show. Thorpe, Wilma- endangering the welfare of a child, paraphernalia. Tibbs, Clifford- P.i. Tolson, Rachel- possession meth. Trent, Mary NP- state. Watkins, Teresa NP- court hold. Willsong, Ashley NP- no show. Worrell, Mark NP- weekender. Young, Rocky NP- no show.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor Breaks Tie on Amending No Sunday Alcohol Sales in Beattyville
- Money Tip for Students, February 2020
- a Different View by Betty Crabtree
- Bad Boy by Douglas Moore
- A Different View by Betty Crabtree
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- Lee County Man Sentenced to 100 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking and Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Jury Indicts Cornett in Lee County
- Bobcats Defeated by Jackson City Tigers
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.