Frankfort, KY (January 12, 2022) – Yesterday Representative Bill Wesley’s legislation, the Lifeliner’s Act, passed by a unanimous vote in the House Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection.
Representative Wesley was joined by Representative Mark Hart and research psychologist Lindsey LePage. In his speech to the committee, Representative Wesley said, “I am calling this bill ‘the Lifeliner’s Act’ because our dispatchers are sometimes the lifeline between our first responders and the life and death situations. They are our lifeline in every situation. I am so thankful for the brave individuals that selflessly save others.”
This legislation helps spread awareness of work-induced stress, anxiety, and PTSD. It extends mental health resources and adds mental health training to dispatcher training. The bill has received support from police deputies, fire chiefs, dispatchers, and both Kentucky 911 associations: Kentucky Emergency Number Association and Association of Public Safety Communication Officials. The bill has been sent to the House floor for further action.
