On September 9th 2021 at 06:00pm at Happy Top Pavillion, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting. All magistrates were in attendance.
Economic Developer and also mayor Scott Jackson, stated that the prison is in need of employees. He also stated that the Lion Apparel factory is running on schedule for production to begin mid October and also that the water system is improving. A major leak was being repaired that day at Mooretown.
For the solid waste report, it was stated that receipts for August 2021 totaled approximately $43k (+).
Caudill stated that blacktopping will not be able to be completed by Hinkle until next year mainly due to the work needing done currently on Highway 30 and 11. The possibility was discussed for looking for other contractors, rebidding, or subcontracting.
However, no conclusion was made and Caudill said he would discuss it further with Hinkle before making any decisions.
An attendee of the meeting made comment condemneding one of the magistrates for their part in the removal of the homeless shelter and stated there should of been more people backing him. Caudill stated that was a huge loss for the county and that was his opinion. He then stated they are spending more money on people going to jail than they were before.
The county along with KRADD has recently obtained a grant for assisting residents who are more than 6 months behind on utilities. The court will not be the ones who decides who to receive the money or who qualifies. Community Action will be taking the applications and assisting with qualifications.
Lee County Fiscal Court meetings are held every first Thursday of each month at 6pm and are open to the public to attend.
