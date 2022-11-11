 Lots of people are sick and schools are closing these days as cold and flu season has hit Kentucky early, and nearly 750 Kentuckians a day were diagnosed with the flu last week -- and that does not include home tests. 

   "Let me just start by saying right now from a health perspective, we're dealing with a lot more than Covid," Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday at his weekly news conference. "But right now flu, RSV and other illnesses are really hitting our population, especially our children. The report I got earlier this week is that almost every pediatric bed at our three hospitals that have pediatric beds, nearly all of them were full and pediatric ICU beds were completely full."

