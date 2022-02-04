With the Senate confirmation of Sandra Day O’Connor in 1981, former President Ronald Reagan fulfilled his campaign promise of nominating the first woman to the Supreme Court. The Republican Party praised President Reagan’s decision as visionary, groundbreaking and historic. Senator Joe Biden said at the time, he enthusiastically supported the nomination, because Judge O’Connor had demonstrated legal skill, moral character and judicial temperament, that is all I have to ask. With a confirmation vote of 99 to 0, Judge O’Connor was approved with the full Senate support of both Republicans and Democrats.
Will President Joe Biden fulfill his campaign promise of nominating the first black woman to the Supreme Court? We may very soon have an answer, but sadly we haven’t come that very far at all baby. Because already many within the ranks of the Republican Party are expressing their dissatisfaction. With the whispers of affirmative action, identity politics and racism, one must wonder if the chains of inequality will ever truly be broken. Or if the reverberations of that cruel by-gone era will forever stain and impede America’s declaration that all men are created equal.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshal to be our Nation’s very first African-American Justice. Until that moment since the establishment of the Court in 1789 every Supreme Court Justice had been a white male. With 37 “Yea” votes from Democrats and 32 “Yea” votes from Republicans, and a final conformation vote of 69-11, Thurgood Marshal was appointed to the court. We can all be proud that on that day, Kentucky’s two Republican Senators voted on the right side of history.
But the cold hard reality tells us that since the confirmation of Thurgood Marshal we have seen the appointment of only one other African-American Justice, Clarence Thomas in 1991, and one woman of color (Latino) Sonia Sotomayor in 2009. An even more telling statistic is that although people of color make up more than 40% of the U.S. population we’ve never had a person of Asian, Pacific Islander or Native American heritage serves on our Nation’s highest court.
Racial diversity is also lacking at most if not all of our State level Supreme Courts. Although Kentucky’s seven member court is impressively represented by gender with 4 men and 3 women, all happen to be white. To maintain public trust in the fairness of our justice system, the courts must be a true reflection of our ever increasing diversity. Yet at this moment 28 states are without Black representation on the bench, 40 states without Latino, 44 states without Asian and 47 states without any Native American representation at all.
When Lyndon Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshal, he said, “It’s the right thing to do, the right time to do it, the right man and the right place.” I might add that now is the right time and place for a Black woman to be appointed a seat on the United States Supreme Court. Please stay safe my friends...
