The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 youth programs. The Rogers Explorer program is an intensive three day, two-night program focused on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science, and community service for students in the eighth grade. The free scholarship opportunity is available for eighth grade students currently enrolled at Lee County Middle High School.
Students work on the online application through a Google Classroom. The application is broken down into individual assignments and students can work on the application over time at their own pace. For additional information go to centeryouthprograms.com and look under the tab for Roger’s Explorers. Pre-registration is required for an introduction workshop about this opportunity.
Morning and evening workshop sessions are scheduled for December 7th, 14th, and 21st. Students can work on their application from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021. For additional questions, families may contact school counselor, Amy Johnson at 464-5131. Submitted by Amy Johnson
