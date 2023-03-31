     U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) began his new role as Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science with pointed questions about President Biden's proposed budget for next year from the chief investigators of several federal agencies. In day one of budget hearings, Chairman Rogers brought in Department of Justice Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz and Department of Commerce Inspector General Peggy Gustafson to testify about the oversight of their agencies and how taxpayer dollars are being used. 

   "With federal debt surpassing $31 trillion, it is imperative that this committee ensure that every dollar provided to the agencies is spent efficiently and appropriately. The President has proposed to increase spending in virtually every area of government and pays for it with proposed tax increases. However, the Appropriations Committee must continue to look for additional savings wherever possible," said Chairman Rogers in his opening statement. "I wanted to start with the Inspectors General because they are supposed to have the most insight into what's going on within their agencies and the problems they face." 

