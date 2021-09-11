U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers cosponsored a Congressional Gold Medal Bill to honor the memory of the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021 during a terrorist attack at the Abbey gate. The bill now has 226 cosponsors.
The legislation will award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
“These 13 brave U.S. Troops were working diligently to protect Americans, our Afghan allies and their young children when merciless terrorists sent in a suicide bomber, gravely reminding America why we were in Afghanistan from day one. We owe a great debt of gratitude to the Gold Star families who have sacrificed so much for our nation and there is no higher honor that we can bestow upon them, than the Congressional Gold Medal,” said Congressman Rogers. “In addition to the medals, we need to complete the work that these servicemen and women started - by bringing home every remaining American and ensuring our allied Afghan friends can still safely exit the country that is now under Taliban control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.